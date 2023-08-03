Analysts Set Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP) PT at GBX 640.67

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 640.67 ($8.23).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.70) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 834 ($10.71) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($8.09) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th.

LON WKP opened at GBX 493.20 ($6.33) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £946.45 million, a P/E ratio of -2,472.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. Workspace Group has a 1 year low of GBX 335.20 ($4.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 611.50 ($7.85). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 497.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 487.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.78, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.40 ($0.22) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $8.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13,000.00%.

In related news, insider Graham Clemett sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.89), for a total transaction of £43,958.43 ($56,436.55). In related news, insider Graham Clemett sold 9,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.89), for a total transaction of £43,958.43 ($56,436.55). Also, insider David Benson sold 22,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.39), for a total value of £113,648.58 ($145,909.08). 28.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, managing five million sq. ft. of sustainable space with 76 core locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more.

