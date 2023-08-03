Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) in the last few weeks:

8/1/2023 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/31/2023 – Canadian National Railway was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

7/26/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$184.00 to C$181.00.

7/26/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$190.00 to C$180.00.

7/26/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$177.00 to C$175.00.

7/26/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$174.00 to C$172.00.

7/26/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$177.00 to C$175.00.

7/26/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $124.00 to $122.00.

7/26/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $122.00 to $120.00.

7/26/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $122.00 to $119.00.

7/25/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$173.00 to C$171.00.

7/18/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $122.00.

7/17/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $127.00.

7/11/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$178.00 to C$173.00.

7/11/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $125.00 to $122.00.

7/7/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$180.00 to C$174.00.

6/16/2023 – Canadian National Railway had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$185.00 to C$183.00.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $116.78 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $103.79 and a 52-week high of $129.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.19.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

