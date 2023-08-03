Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Stephens

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Andersons in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Get Andersons alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANDE

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.26. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.78. Andersons has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 0.51%. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Andersons will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Andersons

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 278,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,110,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 278,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,110,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,230,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $432,150. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Andersons during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Andersons by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,978 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Andersons by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

About Andersons

(Get Free Report)

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.