Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANDHF. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.75 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group stock remained flat at $37.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

