Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ANDHF. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$47.50 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$58.75 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
