Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in AON were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AON. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,600,000 after purchasing an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,363,000 after acquiring an additional 70,574 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in AON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $721,085,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in AON by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.55.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AON

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $320.92. The stock had a trading volume of 88,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.65. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.16%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.