Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Hits New 12-Month High at $84.81

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $84.81 and last traded at $83.50, with a volume of 257098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.33.

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $79.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.55.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.10. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.13). Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently -71.07%.

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,873,347.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 187,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $11,799,081.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,395,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,623,390.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 60,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total transaction of $4,814,912.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,678,785 shares in the company, valued at $449,873,347.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,348,666 shares of company stock worth $88,967,624 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 174.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $202,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $457,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at $511,000. Institutional investors own 59.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

