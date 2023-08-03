Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(1.16)-$(1.10) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($1.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $538-543 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $536.72 million. Appian also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$1.16–$1.10 EPS.

Appian Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Appian stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $48.22. The company had a trading volume of 236,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,066. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.24. Appian has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $57.47.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $135.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.14 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 92.14% and a negative net margin of 33.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Appian will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Appian from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Appian from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Appian in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Appian from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Appian

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Appian by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 13,549 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Appian during the 1st quarter worth $349,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Appian by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 852,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,851,000 after buying an additional 49,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Appian by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,771,000 after buying an additional 38,945 shares during the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides low-code process automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers workflow, artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize end-to-end processes and complex business operations.

Featured Stories

