Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Lowered to “Market Perform” at William Blair

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ARAV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research cut Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Aravive in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aravive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Get Aravive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Aravive

Aravive Price Performance

ARAV opened at $1.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $76.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.28. Aravive has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $2.46.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 1,865.78% and a negative net margin of 1,187.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Aravive will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aravive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Aravive by 248.7% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,572,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,224 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aravive by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aravive by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aravive by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Aravive by 26,987.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 35,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Aravive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.