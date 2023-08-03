ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target Raised to C$21.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

AETUF has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC dropped their price target on ARC Resources from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on ARC Resources from C$18.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on ARC Resources from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ARC Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AETUF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 6,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,329. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.42. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.33.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

