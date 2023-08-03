Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Boosts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1,282.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,380 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,647,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,881,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 132,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,205,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 184,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,699,856.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.10. 9,074,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,141,749. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.78 and a 200 day moving average of $75.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $141.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.29%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

