Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Grows Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,655 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $68,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 251,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.9% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 154,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Zscaler from $138.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.74.

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,463,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,768,348.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,463,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,768,348.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.11, for a total transaction of $201,089.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,653,039.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,611 shares of company stock worth $13,526,481. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843,409. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.87. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.93 and a fifty-two week high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

