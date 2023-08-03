Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Lowers Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises approximately 1.6% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 5.8 %

NYSE APD traded down $17.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $281.82. 2,357,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,150. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $224.75 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 71.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.