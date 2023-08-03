Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases 998 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 2.1% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Intuit were worth $9,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 86.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $496.98. 911,087 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,092. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $460.16 and a 200-day moving average of $435.78. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $514.14.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $485.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.62.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

