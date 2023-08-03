Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Sells 390 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,603,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,349,000 after buying an additional 4,685,244 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,986,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,997,000 after purchasing an additional 399,152 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663,166 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $75.29. 6,894,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,197,982. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.77.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

