Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Phoenix Wealth Advisors

Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.4% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 21,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.32. The stock had a trading volume of 621,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,089. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.63. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $98.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADM shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.27.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,221.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

