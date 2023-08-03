Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Short Interest Update

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the June 30th total of 5,710,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $126,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM opened at $84.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1 year low of $69.92 and a 1 year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $25.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

