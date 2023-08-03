Artemis Investment Management LLP Buys Shares of 2,016,987 Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,016,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,283,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.24% of Coty at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Coty by 123.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 119.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,332 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Coty by 13.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092,581 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,862,000. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.19.

Coty Stock Performance

NYSE COTY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353,276. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.89. Coty Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $13.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.49.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Coty had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

