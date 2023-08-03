Artemis Investment Management LLP Invests $27.03 Million in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 92,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,032,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Rockwell Automation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coombe Bender & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 14.1% during the first quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,472 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $48,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 940 shares in the company, valued at $305,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,661 shares of company stock worth $4,532,531 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of ROK stock traded down $3.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $300.29. 291,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $318.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.29. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $209.27 and a 52-week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 41.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.24.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

