AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Shares Gap Down to $28.64

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.64, but opened at $26.19. AssetMark Financial shares last traded at $29.39, with a volume of 25,430 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMK shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $176.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other AssetMark Financial news, insider Michael Kim sold 4,979 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $149,569.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 335,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,083,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AssetMark Financial news, insider Michael Kim sold 4,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $149,569.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,083,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 8,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $240,343.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,887.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,602 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AssetMark Financial by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

(Get Free Report)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.