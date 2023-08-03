AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. AstraZeneca makes up 0.7% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.07% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $69.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,195,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,983,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $215.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.27. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.99%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Argus reduced their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

