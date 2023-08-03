Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Down to $39.51

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $39.51, but opened at $36.62. Atlanticus shares last traded at $36.62, with a volume of 322 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on ATLC shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Atlanticus from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Atlanticus in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $549.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.26.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 36.92% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $260.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Denise M. Harrod sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $73,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 52.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Atlanticus in the 2nd quarter worth about $583,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Atlanticus in the second quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 17.9% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Atlanticus in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanticus by 231.2% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

