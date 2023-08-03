AtonRa Partners Invests $255,000 in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,441 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of A10 Networks by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 1.1% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 71,819 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,860 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATEN traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.30. 74,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,320. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 1.00. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $19.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $14.76.

A10 Networks ( NYSE:ATEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $57.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.34 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 16.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 47,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total transaction of $656,550.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 548,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,068.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 1,860 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $28,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 19,132 shares in the company, valued at $296,163.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 47,336 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $656,550.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,068.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,066 shares of company stock worth $1,216,203. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

