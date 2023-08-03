AudioEye (AEYE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 71.72%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. On average, analysts expect AudioEye to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AEYE stock opened at $5.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.89. AudioEye has a 12 month low of $3.37 and a 12 month high of $7.89.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of AudioEye in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in AudioEye by 17.2% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AudioEye by 4,864.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.47% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

