Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after purchasing an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.23.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.43. The stock had a trading volume of 151,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $274.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.57 and its 200-day moving average is $221.70.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

