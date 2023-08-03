Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.22 EPS

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $11.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.79 by $1.22, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 404.13%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $15.94 EPS.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CAR traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $221.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,707. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $131.83 and a 1-year high of $251.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.37.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total value of $3,021,438.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Avis Budget Group

About Avis Budget Group

(Get Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.