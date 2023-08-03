Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Releases Earnings Results

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Axcelis Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $186.61. 764,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,548. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.75. Axcelis Technologies has a 12-month low of $49.78 and a 12-month high of $201.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity at Axcelis Technologies

In related news, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,236,450.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mary G. Puma sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total transaction of $2,145,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,823,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tzu Yin Chiu sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,450.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,181 shares of company stock worth $17,592,020 in the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 343.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 567,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,587,000 after purchasing an additional 439,443 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 89.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 607,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,993,000 after purchasing an additional 286,195 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,957,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,085,000 after purchasing an additional 180,011 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 52.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,517 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,706,000 after purchasing an additional 154,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 195.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 201,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after buying an additional 133,245 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACLS. B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC cut Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley Financial increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

