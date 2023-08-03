Bank of America Increases AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $380.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note released on Sunday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AON. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AON in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $341.55.

AON Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AON opened at $323.40 on Friday. AON has a 12-month low of $266.35 and a 12-month high of $347.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.65.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AON will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 19.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AON

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Channel Wealth LLC bought a new position in AON during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of AON by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

