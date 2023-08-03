Bank of America Increases Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $82.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $76.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.68% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on TREX. Barclays raised their price objective on Trex from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trex from $61.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Trex from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trex from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

Trex stock opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.95. Trex has a one year low of $38.68 and a one year high of $76.05.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.89 million. Trex had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $795,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Trex by 3.4% during the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,975,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Trex by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Trex by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

