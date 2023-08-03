Bank of Marin Acquires New Shares in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Bank of Marin bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 12,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lwmg LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 362,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after buying an additional 207,922 shares during the period. Independent Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 154,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after acquiring an additional 6,245 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 165,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RLY traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.41. The stock had a trading volume of 78,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,911. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $29.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day moving average is $27.44. The stock has a market cap of $540.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

