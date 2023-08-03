Bank of Marin Buys 459 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Bank of Marin raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BLV. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLV stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,434. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day moving average of $75.05. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.