Bank of Marin Cuts Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bank of Marin reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Martin Marietta Materials

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.09, for a total value of $223,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $450.58. 332,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,671. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $437.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.19. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $298.32 and a 1-year high of $463.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $460.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $416.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.00.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

