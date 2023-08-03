Bank of Marin Has $475,000 Stock Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Bank of Marin lowered its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,453,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,886 shares in the last quarter. Exor N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,994,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,090,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,303 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,077,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarivate by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,074,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,822,000 after acquiring an additional 577,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Clarivate Stock Down 19.6 %

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.22. 23,046,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,651,639. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.42. Clarivate Plc has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 151.76% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $629.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLVT shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLVT

Clarivate Profile

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.