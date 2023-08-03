Bank of Marin Has $791,000 Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of Marin cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.26.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BAC traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $31.46. The stock had a trading volume of 17,119,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,626,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.