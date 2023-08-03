Bank of Marin Increases Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bank of Marin increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,283 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 92.9% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 957 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,352,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,063,197. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.25 and a 12-month high of $46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.88%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.20%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VZ. Citigroup lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.53.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

