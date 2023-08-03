Bank of Marin Reduces Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bank of Marin lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 1.4% of Bank of Marin’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Bank of Marin’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $374.69. 34,680,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,457,500. The company has a market cap of $206.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $387.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $366.60 and a 200 day moving average of $335.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

