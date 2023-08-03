Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 330,500 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 355,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 192,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Barnes Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:B traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,890. Barnes Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.32.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.43 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barnes Group will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Barnes Group during the 1st quarter worth $664,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Barnes Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Barnes Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Barnes Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,250,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on B. StockNews.com raised Barnes Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Barnes Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

Read Our Latest Research Report on B

About Barnes Group

(Get Free Report)

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.