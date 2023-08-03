Bcwm LLC Purchases 5,700 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bcwm LLC lifted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Bcwm LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $531,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 310,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,211,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in 3M by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in 3M by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.84. 866,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,629,824. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.87 and its 200-day moving average is $105.56. 3M has a 1 year low of $92.38 and a 1 year high of $152.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -211.27%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

