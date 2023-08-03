Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.10-$12.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.30 billion-$19.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.29 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.10-12.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $281.22.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock traded down $6.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $269.92. 682,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,477. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $259.04 and its 200 day moving average is $251.76. The stock has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 51.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.