Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $675.00 million-$690.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $703.62 million. Belden also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.15-$7.35 EPS.

BDC traded down $6.57 on Thursday, reaching $87.48. The stock had a trading volume of 341,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,612. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $58.53 and a fifty-two week high of $99.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.24 and a 200-day moving average of $86.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Belden from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Belden has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.80.

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Belden news, CEO Ashish Chand sold 26,371 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $2,500,234.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,110.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,421 shares of company stock worth $3,241,593 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Belden by 88.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 287.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Belden by 153.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Belden by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

