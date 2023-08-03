Berenberg Bank Increases Cranswick (OTCMKTS:CRWKF) Price Target to GBX 4,620

Cranswick (OTCMKTS:CRWKF – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,000 ($51.35) to GBX 4,620 ($59.31) in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cranswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Cranswick stock remained flat at C$36.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Cranswick has a 1-year low of C$36.40 and a 1-year high of C$36.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$36.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.40.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

