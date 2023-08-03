Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the energy company on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Berry has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 20.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Berry has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Berry to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.3%.

NASDAQ BRY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,970. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. Berry has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.18.

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. Berry had a net margin of 27.90% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Berry will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry news, Chairman Arthur T. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 614,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,387. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Berry by 525.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Berry during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Berry by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Berry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Berry by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

