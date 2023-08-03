B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.01. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.11 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion. B&G Foods also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.95-1.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on B&G Foods from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.42.

B&G Foods Stock Up 2.8 %

BGS traded up $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $13.28. 1,349,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. The company has a market cap of $958.59 million, a PE ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 0.45. B&G Foods has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $25.59.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $511.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

B&G Foods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently -172.73%.

Insider Transactions at B&G Foods

In other B&G Foods news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $174,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,999 shares in the company, valued at $766,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B&G Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 505.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 595,968 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in B&G Foods by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,884,000 after buying an additional 453,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth $3,959,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,719,000 after acquiring an additional 293,363 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 15.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,335,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,738,000 after acquiring an additional 183,074 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

