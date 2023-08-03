Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) rose 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.02 and last traded at $17.99. Approximately 1,190,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 6,398,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

BILI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.21 and its 200-day moving average is $19.90.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($2.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.82) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 26.75% and a negative return on equity of 42.16%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 1,026.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

