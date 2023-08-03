Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) Short Interest Update

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 908,500 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the June 30th total of 855,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 259,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 15.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other news, Director Travis Vanderzanden acquired 10,000 shares of Bird Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,005,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,643.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 68,500 shares of company stock worth $200,850 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bird Global by 234.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,008,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,318,972 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bird Global during the first quarter worth $686,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Bird Global by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bird Global by 155.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,658,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Bird Global by 448.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,359,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,465 shares in the last quarter.
Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($3.50) EPS for the quarter. Bird Global had a negative net margin of 161.19% and a negative return on equity of 490.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.54 million during the quarter.
Bird Global, Inc, a micro mobility company, engages in delivering electric transportation solutions for short distances. The company’s transportation solutions include e-scooters and e-bikes. It offers a fleet of shared electric vehicles to riders through bird.co, as well as sells products through retailers and distributors.
