Bitcoin Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $569.23 billion and $12.60 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $29,270.40 on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $228.32 or 0.00779900 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00122939 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018208 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,447,212 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.
