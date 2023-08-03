BitDAO (BIT) Price Reaches $0.51 on Major Exchanges

BitDAO (BIT) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. BitDAO has a total market capitalization of $947.76 million and approximately $6,361.86 worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded down 2% against the dollar. One BitDAO token can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001763 BTC on major exchanges.
BitDAO Profile
BitDAO’s launch date was August 16th, 2021. BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,843,669,839 tokens. BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @bitdao_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitDAO’s official website is www.bitdao.io. BitDAO’s official message board is medium.com/bitdao. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO.
BitDAO Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
