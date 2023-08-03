BitTorrent-New Tops One Day Trading Volume of $39.71 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 3rd. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $440.11 million and approximately $39.71 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00008787 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000265 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002470 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001912 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002995 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000965 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent(New) (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent(New) has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent(New) is 0.00000046 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $22,479,022.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

