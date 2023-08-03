BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Trading Down 2.1 %

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 15,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,244. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $16.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth about $260,000. 16.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

