Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 1st

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTT traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.65. 115,524 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,093. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $20.26 and a 52-week high of $23.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 69,270 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 17,001 shares during the period.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

