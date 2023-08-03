BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.04. 127,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,478. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $13.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. 10.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

